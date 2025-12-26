Four killed in Andhra Pradesh car-bus crash

The car reportedly hit a divider, swerved into oncoming traffic, and crashed into a bus heading from Hyderabad to Puducherry . Thankfully, all bus passengers were unharmed and safely transferred to another vehicle. Police confirmed the fatalities and have registered a case.

Why did this happen?

Initial investigation points to overspeeding or driver fatigue as likely causes.

Roads Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy has called for immediate medical help for the injured and appealed to motorists and passengers to remain highly vigilant in view of the increasing number of road accidents.