PM Modi to address Veer Baal Diwas celebrations today

Why does it matter?

Veer Baal Diwas isn't just about remembering history—it's about inspiring today's youth with stories of courage and conviction.

Schools across India are hosting storytelling sessions, creative contests, and online events to share the Sahibzades's legacy.

As PM Modi expressed when launching this day in 2022, it's a moment to salute bravery and unwavering faith—qualities that still resonate with young people everywhere.