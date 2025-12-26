Next Article
PM Modi to address Veer Baal Diwas celebrations today
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to speak at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, for the fourth Veer Baal Diwas—an event honoring Guru Gobind Singh Ji's young sons, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh.
These two brothers were martyred in 1705 for standing firm in their faith.
Why does it matter?
Veer Baal Diwas isn't just about remembering history—it's about inspiring today's youth with stories of courage and conviction.
Schools across India are hosting storytelling sessions, creative contests, and online events to share the Sahibzades's legacy.
As PM Modi expressed when launching this day in 2022, it's a moment to salute bravery and unwavering faith—qualities that still resonate with young people everywhere.