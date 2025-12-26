Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'very poor' after brief improvement

Forecast

Delhi's AQI to remain 'very poor' for 6 more days

The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) has predicted that Delhi's air quality will remain in the "very poor" category for the next six days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the current average wind speed of less than 10km/h is not favorable for the dispersion of pollutants in the air. Dense to very dense fog is also expected to form in the region as wind speeds dropped from 20km/h in the last couple of days to 10km/h.