Four lose their lives as car crashes into dumper in UP's Bijnor
Late Sunday night in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, four people died when their car collided with a moving dumper near Jalpur village.
The victims—Islamic scholar Qari Iqbal (75), and locals Ashfaq (65), Ehtesham (25), and Salauddin (26)—were returning home when the accident happened around 11:30pm.
Police said Iqbal had attended a madrasa program, and the others had offered to drop him home.
What happened next
The crash left the car so badly damaged that all four were trapped inside.
Locals rushed to help after hearing their cries and called the police, who had to cut open the doors to recover the bodies.
Police say the dumper driver fled the scene; efforts are on to find him, and post-mortem exams are underway as part of the ongoing investigation.