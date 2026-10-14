Frankfurt-Delhi Air India flight diverted to Jaipur after 'hijack threat'
What's the story
An Air India flight from Frankfurt to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur following a security alert over a suspected hijack threat. The aircraft, Flight AI 2030, landed safely at Jaipur International Airport. Preliminary reports indicated a bomb threat but an airport source clarified that it was a hijacking rumor. "It was a hijacking rumor, not a bomb threat," the source told Hindustan Times on condition of anonymity.
Diversion details
Passengers, crew evacuated safely
The flight was diverted as it neared Indian airspace, with Air Traffic Control and security agencies alerted.
After landing, the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay where Central Industrial Security Force personnel, local police, and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad checked the plane and passengers' luggage.
All passengers and crew were safely evacuated to a holding area in the airport terminal.
Official response
Nature, source of alert not known yet
At the time of reporting, neither Air India nor airport authorities had issued an official statement on the incident.
Further details about the nature and source of the alert are still awaited.
"It's too early to comment officially on the matter. An investigation is underway," an airport official said.
The alert remains under investigation.