Fresh batch of pilgrims embarks for Amarnath shrine
On Monday, another 6,143 people left Jammu to join the Amarnath Yatra—a major annual pilgrimage in the South Kashmir Himalayas.
Since July 3, over two lakh devotees have already made the trek this season.
Two routes for pilgrims
Pilgrims are split into two groups: some take the shorter Baltal route (14km), while others go for the classic Pahalgam path (48km).
Both routes are tightly secured with CRPF and police teams to keep things safe and organized.
More than 4 lakh people registered online
Anyone aged 13 to 70 with a valid health certificate can sign up—though those with certain health issues aren't allowed.
This year, more than four lakh people registered online.
The yatra continues until August 9, with around 15,000 pilgrims heading out each day.