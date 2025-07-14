Heavy rains cause fatal flooding in West Bengal's Ghatal
Heavy monsoon rains have flooded large parts of Ghatal in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, leading to three deaths—including a seven-year-old girl.
Six Gram Panchayats and 13 municipal wards are underwater, forcing thousands to put daily life on hold.
Rescue teams are out helping people get to safety.
Water levels finally stabilizing
Flooding has thrown daily routines upside down for entire communities in Ghatal.
While water levels are finally stabilizing and the Shilabati River is receding, the damage is done—homes and roads are affected, and families are seeking relief.
The government is conducting rescue operations to help those impacted.
Himachal Pradesh also affected
Himachal Pradesh has also faced extreme monsoon weather this season, with 95 deaths from landslides and flash floods since late June.
Losses have topped ₹751 crore, with major hits to homes, crops, and livestock—showing just how intense this year's rains have been across much of India.