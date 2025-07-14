Next Article
Two drown, 1 missing in Gujarat car sweep incident
A late-night drive turned tragic near Godhawata village in Gujarat's Botad district when a car carrying seven people was swept away by floodwaters.
Four managed to swim to safety, but sadly, two passengers lost their lives and one person is still missing.
Victims identified; NDRF still searching for missing passenger
The victims have been identified as Krishnakant Pandya (60) and Prabuddha Kachhiya (9), with their families now awaiting postmortem results.
Local teams and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are still searching for the missing passenger, working together with determination to bring closure for everyone involved.