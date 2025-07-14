Next Article
Understanding cloud seeding and Delhi's implementation plan
Delhi is about to test out cloud seeding—basically, using planes to spray tiny particles into clouds to make it rain on purpose.
The idea? More rain means cleaner air, especially during the city's bad pollution spells.
The first flights are set for August 30 to September 10, aiming to trigger artificial showers as the monsoon winds down.
Planes will spray silver iodide and salts over skies
Cessna planes will cover big chunks of sky, releasing silver iodide and salts over about 100 square kilometers per flight.
If these tests help clear the air before winter smog hits, Delhi could roll out more flights later this year when pollution peaks.
Experts from IMD and IITs are guiding the project, making sure it's safe and effective before any bigger plans take off.