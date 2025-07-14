Understanding cloud seeding and Delhi's implementation plan

Planes will spray silver iodide and salts over skies

Cessna planes will cover big chunks of sky, releasing silver iodide and salts over about 100 square kilometers per flight.

If these tests help clear the air before winter smog hits, Delhi could roll out more flights later this year when pollution peaks.

Experts from IMD and IITs are guiding the project, making sure it's safe and effective before any bigger plans take off.