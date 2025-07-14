PM Modi mourns former Nigerian President Buhari's death
Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has died at 82 while being treated in a London hospital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared heartfelt condolences, calling Buhari wise and warm, and highlighted his role in strengthening India-Nigeria ties.
Modi also extended support to Buhari's family and the people of Nigeria on behalf of all Indians.
Buhari's ties with India
Buhari first led Nigeria as a military ruler from 1983-85, then made history by becoming the first opposition candidate to win the presidency in 2015, serving until 2023.
He was known for tough anti-corruption drives and strict economic policies—moves that sparked both praise and criticism.
Popular especially in northern Nigeria, Buhari's time in office saw closer cooperation with India on security and trade.