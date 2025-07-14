Mumbai prepares for week-long rainfall and high tides India Jul 14, 2025

Heads up, Mumbai!

Expect moderate rain from July 14-19, with daytime temps around 30-32°C and sticky humidity over 70%.

Nights will be a bit cooler at 24-26°C, and winds could gust up to 26km/h.

Rain is likely to peak early in the week—about 4.5mm on July 14, rising to nearly 7mm by July 15 before easing off.