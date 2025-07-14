Next Article
Mumbai prepares for week-long rainfall and high tides
Heads up, Mumbai!
Expect moderate rain from July 14-19, with daytime temps around 30-32°C and sticky humidity over 70%.
Nights will be a bit cooler at 24-26°C, and winds could gust up to 26km/h.
Rain is likely to peak early in the week—about 4.5mm on July 14, rising to nearly 7mm by July 15 before easing off.
Residents advised to stay alert for updates
With heavy rain and high tides (up to 4.47 meters on July 14), there's a real risk of waterlogging and traffic jams, especially in low-lying areas.
Residents are generally advised to stay alert for updates, carry rain gear, avoid flooded streets when possible, and plan ahead for possible delays.
Stay safe out there!