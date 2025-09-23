Fried, sweet foods for cows during festivals can be deadly India Sep 23, 2025

In Hisar, Haryana, more than 20 stray cows died within just three days—way above the usual numbers.

The sudden spike is being linked to festival foods like halwa and poori, which people offer to cows but actually mess up their digestion.

Sita Ram Singal from Gau Seva Helpline Samiti explained these treats can seriously harm cows' health.