Fried, sweet foods for cows during festivals can be deadly
India
In Hisar, Haryana, more than 20 stray cows died within just three days—way above the usual numbers.
The sudden spike is being linked to festival foods like halwa and poori, which people offer to cows but actually mess up their digestion.
Sita Ram Singal from Gau Seva Helpline Samiti explained these treats can seriously harm cows' health.
Experts' advice on cow diet
Experts warn that overfeeding cows with fried or sweet foods can lead to dangerous conditions like acidosis.
Dr. Nilesh Sindhu from Lala Lajpat Rai University advised that animals should be fed their original diet—green fodder and straw.
Hisar's Mayor Parveen Popli has also asked everyone to avoid giving sweets and fried snacks to stray cows, since these can do more harm than good.