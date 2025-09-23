Kolkata submerged under water; government announces early Puja holidays
Kolkata just saw one of its heaviest rainfalls in 40 years—over 250mm in a single day—leaving large parts of the city underwater.
Southern and eastern neighborhoods were hit hardest, with some areas getting more than 330mm.
With things so bad, the government has announced an early start to Puja holidays.
Eight people died due to electrocution
Flooding has thrown daily life off track: metro and trains stopped running, flights were canceled, and main roads like EM Bypass turned into rivers.
App cab fares soared as everyone scrambled for rides. Schools and universities shut early for safety.
Sadly, eight people lost their lives, all due to electrocution from open or unattended wires.
More rain expected today
The weather department says more heavy rain is likely today, and another fresh low-pressure area is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal around September 25.
People are being urged to stay indoors as waterlogging and disruptions could continue across Kolkata.