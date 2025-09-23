Kolkata submerged under water; government announces early Puja holidays India Sep 23, 2025

Kolkata just saw one of its heaviest rainfalls in 40 years—over 250mm in a single day—leaving large parts of the city underwater.

Southern and eastern neighborhoods were hit hardest, with some areas getting more than 330mm.

With things so bad, the government has announced an early start to Puja holidays.