NIA files case against SFJ leader Pannun for Modi threat
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a fresh case against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel of the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), after he offered a ₹11 crore reward to anyone who could stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi from hoisting the national flag at Red Fort on Independence Day.
The FIR, made public on September 23, 2025, was registered last month (August 2025) and includes charges of criminal conspiracy under section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Pannun's threats and the growing crackdown on SFJ
Pannun made his controversial offer in an online speech from Washington DC on August 11, also releasing a map that claimed parts of North India as "Khalistan."
This is now the seventh NIA case against him—earlier ones include threats to Air India and bomb threats targeting Parliament.
Pannun, a US-Canadian citizen declared a terrorist in 2020, faces over 90 pending cases linked to terrorism and secession.
Meanwhile, his close aide Inderjit Singh Gosal was recently arrested in Canada as global authorities ramp up action against SFJ activities.