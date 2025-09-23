NIA files case against SFJ leader Pannun for Modi threat India Sep 23, 2025

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a fresh case against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel of the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), after he offered a ₹11 crore reward to anyone who could stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi from hoisting the national flag at Red Fort on Independence Day.

The FIR, made public on September 23, 2025, was registered last month (August 2025) and includes charges of criminal conspiracy under section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.