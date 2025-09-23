Next Article
Maharashtra: BJP workers make Congress member wear saree as punishment
India
BJP workers in Maharashtra made a 73-year-old Congress member, Pagare, wear a saree as punishment for allegedly morphing an image of PM Modi and sharing it with a song.
The incident happened on September 23, led by BJP's Kalyan district president Nandu Parab.
Despite initial resistance, Pagare complied while BJP slogans were chanted.
BJP's Parab defends action, warns against 'defamatory' acts
Congress leaders slammed the act as an attack on freedom of expression and political tolerance, with Kalyan Congress President Sachin Pote saying a police complaint would have been the right move.
Parab defended the action and warned against future "defamatory" acts, further highlighting the ongoing tensions between BJP and Congress in Maharashtra.