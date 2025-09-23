Hyderabad man loses ₹26.06 lakh in fake arrest threat call

Real agencies never ask for money or do digital arrests

The victim, feeling threatened, closed his fixed deposits early and transferred ₹6.06 lakh from his accounts plus ₹20 lakh from his wife's account to an account named "Hentry Jones."

The fraud came to light when his family grew suspicious and he called the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930).

Police say real agencies never demand money or do digital arrests—if you get a call like this, hang up and double-check with official sources.

If something seems off, report it quickly at 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.