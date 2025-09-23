Ragging horror: Tamil Nadu student stripped, hit on private parts 

A shocking incident of ragging has emerged from the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) College hostel in Thirumangalam, Madurai , Tamil Nadu . A group of students allegedly stripped and assaulted a fellow student, a first-year ITI student aged 14. The victim was staying at the hostel run by the Tamil Nadu government's Department of Kallar Reclamation.

Video evidence Incident filmed by student The incident was filmed by a student and later went viral on social media. The video shows the victim being forcibly stripped by a group of students, mocked, and beaten with a slipper on his genitals. The accused students, aged between 15 and 17 years old, are also first-year ITI students.

Legal proceedings Accused juveniles taken into custody The victim's father lodged a complaint with the authorities, prompting an investigation by the Madurai district police. A case has been registered under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997, and assault and criminal intimidation. The police have taken the accused juveniles into custody for questioning. The hostel warden has also been suspended pending further investigation into this shocking incident of ragging.