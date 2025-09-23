Ragging horror: Tamil Nadu student stripped, hit on private parts
What's the story
A shocking incident of ragging has emerged from the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) College hostel in Thirumangalam, Madurai, Tamil Nadu. A group of students allegedly stripped and assaulted a fellow student, a first-year ITI student aged 14. The victim was staying at the hostel run by the Tamil Nadu government's Department of Kallar Reclamation.
Video evidence
Incident filmed by student
The incident was filmed by a student and later went viral on social media. The video shows the victim being forcibly stripped by a group of students, mocked, and beaten with a slipper on his genitals. The accused students, aged between 15 and 17 years old, are also first-year ITI students.
Legal proceedings
Accused juveniles taken into custody
The victim's father lodged a complaint with the authorities, prompting an investigation by the Madurai district police. A case has been registered under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997, and assault and criminal intimidation. The police have taken the accused juveniles into custody for questioning. The hostel warden has also been suspended pending further investigation into this shocking incident of ragging.
Previous cases
Similar incident in Kerala earlier this year
This incident comes close on the heels of another ragging case in Kerala. In February 2025, five students from the Government College of Nursing in Kottayam were arrested for ragging juniors. The harassment included violent acts such as making cuts on the juniors' bodies and applying cream to their injuries and their mouths, stripping them naked, hanging dumbbells on their private parts, and using stationery items to inflict pain.