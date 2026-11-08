FSSAI seizes 3,279.57 tons banned and noncompliant food ₹81.80cr
India
FSSAI conducted a massive nationwide drive, seizing 3,279.57 tons of banned and non-compliant food worth ₹81.80 crore.
They checked 56,431 food establishments (think shops, dairies, and sweet stores) and ended up canceling or suspending 52 licenses and 1,133 licenses, respectively, and sealing off 314 businesses that broke the rules.
FSSAI issues 10,047 improvement notices
With festivals bringing in loads of sweets and dairy treats, FSSAI turned up the heat this November.
They caught lots of adulterated items like paneer, ghee, milk, and mithai.
To keep things safe for everyone, they handed out 10,047 improvement notices to food operators, making it clear that safe food isn't optional.