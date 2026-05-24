Fuel rises ₹5 per liter, states urged to cut VAT India May 24, 2026

Fuel just got ₹5 per liter pricier, and states charging over 30% VAT are getting attention.

Even with the hike, oil companies are still losing money: ₹13 on petrol and ₹38 on diesel before taxes.

The central government has already lowered excise duties, but now states are being urged to help out by cutting VAT too.

As one official put it, "The consumers live in the states; the responsibility is not just with Centre's. The burden has to be split, even if it is not equally," said an official.