Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Know auspicious timings, rituals, and more

Important things to remember

On August 27, there's a tradition to avoid looking at the moon from 9:28am to 8:57pm due to something called Mithya Dosha (which is said to bring false accusations). If you slip up and spot the moon, there's a specific mantra you can chant.

Ganesh Chaturthi lasts 10 days and wraps up with Visarjan on September 6. Beyond rituals, it's a big moment for communities across India—bringing people together in celebration of unity, wisdom, and tradition.