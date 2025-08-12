Next Article
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Know auspicious timings, rituals, and more
Ganesh Chaturthi is coming up on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.
The main puja in New Delhi happens between 11:05am and 1:40 pm—this midday slot is special because it's believed to be the time of Ganesha's birth.
Devotees set up Ganesha idols and follow traditional rituals during this window.
Important things to remember
On August 27, there's a tradition to avoid looking at the moon from 9:28am to 8:57pm due to something called Mithya Dosha (which is said to bring false accusations). If you slip up and spot the moon, there's a specific mantra you can chant.
Ganesh Chaturthi lasts 10 days and wraps up with Visarjan on September 6. Beyond rituals, it's a big moment for communities across India—bringing people together in celebration of unity, wisdom, and tradition.