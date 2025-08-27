Delhi roads to get digital upgrades for safety
Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) is bringing in new tech to make city roads safer, after 1,132 accidents and 483 deaths were recorded at high-risk spots in 2024.
Built with help from BISAG-N, these digital tools will allow real-time tracking of road issues so fixes can happen faster.
Mapping unsafe stretches
PWD is developing a Road Asset Mapping Application—a digital map showing exactly where black spots and unsafe stretches are.
Plus, new dashboards for streetlights and dark spots will let citizens and officials report problems directly, speeding up repairs.
Live dashboard for pothole, waterlogging complaints
A live dashboard is coming to handle pothole and waterlogging complaints—especially useful during monsoon chaos.
There's also a new system to track major PWD projects (over ₹1 crore), aiming for more transparency and quicker results across Delhi.