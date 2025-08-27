Delhi to track roads in real-time with new app
Delhi's government is set to launch the new Road Asset Mapping Application to keep an eye on city roads in real time.
Announced by PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, the app will use a central dashboard to spot issues like accident-prone black spots, encroachments, and road safety gaps.
A separate real-time dashboard will handle pothole and waterlogging complaints, ensuring that fixes can happen faster.
Digital map of road assets
The plan includes building a digital map of all road assets and creating reports for each assembly area to boost accountability.
There's also a dark spot monitoring system coming soon that will let police and even regular people flag streetlight problems for quicker repairs.
The goal: safer, smoother rides and more transparency for everyone in Delhi.