Next Article
Varanasi: Ganga rises, submerging all ghats; boat services halted
Varanasi is dealing with serious flooding as the Ganga river continues to rise, reaching 69.52 meters on Tuesday—still below the danger mark of 71.262 meters, but rising fast.
All ghats are now underwater, so boat services have been paused for everyone's safety.
Relief camps in full swing
Floodwaters have pushed back into low-lying neighborhoods, so relief camps in Saraiya and Salarpur are in full swing.
District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar checked on camp conditions and told teams to stay alert as water levels keep climbing.
The city has faced similar risks before—just earlier this month, the Ganga hit even higher levels—so officials and locals are staying cautious and ready.