Pahalgam attack families faced online trolling: Delhi Police probing
Delhi Police's Special Cell is investigating claims that families linked to the 2025 Pahalgam attack—including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's—faced targeted online harassment.
The probe follows a complaint from CPI(M) leader John Brittas, who wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah in May, sharing concerns and evidence of what he described as a concerted campaign of cyber harassment.
Brittas sent police screenshots and social media posts
Brittas sent police screenshots and social media posts showing a wave of trolling against Misri's family, survivor N Ramachandran, and the late Lt Vinay Narwal's family.
While police haven't filed an FIR yet, they're reviewing all the material and have asked for more proof before moving forward.
The Pahalgam attack itself was one of the deadliest in recent years, leaving 26 people dead.