Over half dengue cases in Delhi 'untraced'
Delhi has logged 412 dengue cases so far in 2025, but more than half—256 cases—are "untraced," says the city's municipal body.
Health teams are hitting a wall because 71 cases are due to incomplete or wrong addresses, and some patients just aren't found where they're listed.
A few cases even turned out to be from outside Delhi.
MCD ramps up checks
Not having proper addresses makes it tricky for officials to target mosquito hotspots or do fogging.
To fight back, the MCD has ramped up checks: over 3,000 breeding checkers and 2,000 field workers are out inspecting neighborhoods.
This year alone, they've checked more than 26 million homes and handed out legal notices where mosquito breeding was found—all part of trying to keep dengue under control.