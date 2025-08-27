Over half dengue cases in Delhi 'untraced'

MCD ramps up checks

Not having proper addresses makes it tricky for officials to target mosquito hotspots or do fogging.

To fight back, the MCD has ramped up checks: over 3,000 breeding checkers and 2,000 field workers are out inspecting neighborhoods.

This year alone, they've checked more than 26 million homes and handed out legal notices where mosquito breeding was found—all part of trying to keep dengue under control.