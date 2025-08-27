Next Article
Ludhiana submerged in rainwater again; residents say no help
Ludhiana has been flooded after two to three days of showers, with spots like Chandigarh Road and Moti Nagar especially underwater.
Even though city officials said they were "monsoon ready," poor drainage left people wading through water—making it tough to get around and highlighting the city's ongoing struggle with rainwater management.
Residents share their experiences
Despite municipal promises about cleaning drains and setting up emergency teams, most flooded areas saw little help on the ground.
Locals like Amanpreet Singh pointed out hidden potholes under the water as real safety risks, while commuters such as Pooja Arora shared how getting stranded in stalled vehicles has become a frustratingly regular part of monsoon season.