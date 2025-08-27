Ludhiana submerged in rainwater again; residents say no help India Aug 27, 2025

Ludhiana has been flooded after two to three days of showers, with spots like Chandigarh Road and Moti Nagar especially underwater.

Even though city officials said they were "monsoon ready," poor drainage left people wading through water—making it tough to get around and highlighting the city's ongoing struggle with rainwater management.