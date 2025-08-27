Next Article
Mumbai: 15-20 people feared trapped under debris of building
A section of Ramabai Apartment in Virar East collapsed during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday during a birthday party, trapping several people under the debris.
Eyewitnesses think about 15-20 people could still be inside.
Emergency teams—including police, fire brigade, and NDRF—are on the scene working to find survivors.
Five people have been rescued so far
Five people have been rescued so far and are being treated at VVCMC hospital; thankfully, no deaths have been reported yet.
To keep everyone safe, authorities evacuated the other wing of the building.
NDRF teams are still searching for anyone trapped and checking the damage as rescue efforts continue through the night.