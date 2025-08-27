Next Article
RSS chief Bhagwat clarifies Hindu Rashtra vision
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, speaking at the 'New Horizons's lecture series during the organization's 2025 centenary celebrations, said his vision of a "Hindu Rashtra" is about unity and fairness—not just politics.
He emphasized that this idea welcomes everyone, regardless of religion or language.
RSS stands by its values, operates independently: Bhagwat
Bhagwat explained that the RSS stands by its values and operates independently, not under government pressure.
Reflecting on tough times like past bans and challenges, he said these experiences strengthened the group.
He urged everyone to work together for India's progress, focusing on cooperation over relying solely on leaders.