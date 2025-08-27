Amit Shah on VVP: 'Some Arunachal villages seeing more people stay'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah outlined key points for the implementation of the "Vibrant Village Program" (VVP) to help stop people from leaving India's border villages.
The idea is to make life better in these remote areas—think improved infrastructure and easier access to government schemes—while also strengthening national security.
Shah pointed out that some villages in Arunachal Pradesh are already seeing more people stay, which is a good sign.
Plan to ensure access to development programs
Shah highlighted that changing village populations matter for the country's safety—a concern shared by PM Modi.
VVP-II, cleared earlier this year with a ₹6,839 crore budget for villages near Bangladesh and Myanmar, will ensure every village gets full access to development programs.
The plan isn't just about roads or buildings; it's also about keeping local cultures alive and creating new jobs through tourism so young people have reasons to stay put.