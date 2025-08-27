Amit Shah on VVP: 'Some Arunachal villages seeing more people stay' India Aug 27, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah outlined key points for the implementation of the "Vibrant Village Program" (VVP) to help stop people from leaving India's border villages.

The idea is to make life better in these remote areas—think improved infrastructure and easier access to government schemes—while also strengthening national security.

Shah pointed out that some villages in Arunachal Pradesh are already seeing more people stay, which is a good sign.