Ahmedabad: Boy killed by classmate; school staff focus on cleaning India Aug 27, 2025

At Seventh-Day Adventist School in Ahmedabad, a 15-year-old student, Nayan Santani, was allegedly stabbed and killed by a younger classmate with a knife on August 19, 2025.

After the attack near the school gate, Nayan managed to get inside but reportedly received no medical help for nearly 30 minutes—staff were said to focus on cleaning up blood instead.

He was eventually taken to a hospital but did not survive.