Ahmedabad: Boy killed by classmate; school staff focus on cleaning
At Seventh-Day Adventist School in Ahmedabad, a 15-year-old student, Nayan Santani, was allegedly stabbed and killed by a younger classmate with a knife on August 19, 2025.
After the attack near the school gate, Nayan managed to get inside but reportedly received no medical help for nearly 30 minutes—staff were said to focus on cleaning up blood instead.
He was eventually taken to a hospital but did not survive.
School staff suspended, online classes initiated
Police have detained a juvenile in connection with the murder; the accused confessed in an Instagram chat.
The incident has led to protests by parents and community members demanding justice for Nayan.
In response, authorities suspended key school staff for negligence and began legal proceedings against them.
The school switched to online classes from August 25, 2025 and has announced plans for mental health training for teachers to help prevent future violence.