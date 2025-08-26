Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati: Why Mumbaikars camp outside overnight to visit
With Ganesh Chaturthi starting August 27, 2025, Mumbai is buzzing as people camp out overnight just to be among the first to see the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja idol.
This legendary Ganpati draws some of the city's longest queues—over 1.5 million visitors are expected every day during the 10-day festival, which wraps up with a grand immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty.
Know more about the idol
This isn't just any idol—it's been a symbol of hope since 1934, created by local fishermen and traders who saw their prayers answered in tough times.
The massive 18-20 foot idol is crafted each year by the Kambli family, and its big reveal (called Pran Pratishthapana) officially kicks off the celebrations.
Significance of the idol
Dressed in fishermen's attire, Lalbaugcha Raja stands for wish-fulfillment and community spirit.
For many Mumbaikars, visiting this idol is a yearly ritual filled with chants and emotion—plus major media buzz around its unveiling shows just how much it means to the city during Ganesh Chaturthi.