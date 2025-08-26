Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati: Why Mumbaikars camp outside overnight to visit India Aug 26, 2025

With Ganesh Chaturthi starting August 27, 2025, Mumbai is buzzing as people camp out overnight just to be among the first to see the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja idol.

This legendary Ganpati draws some of the city's longest queues—over 1.5 million visitors are expected every day during the 10-day festival, which wraps up with a grand immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty.