India just launched national guidelines for animal blood transfusions

India recently launched its very first national guidelines and SOPs for animal blood transfusions. The idea? Make sure every veterinary blood donation, storage, and transfusion across the country follows the same safe standards—so animals get better care when they need it most.

Who can donate, how to store blood safely The guidelines spell out exactly who can donate (think: healthy pets with updated vaccines and no diseases), and stress that donations should be voluntary with proper consent.

There are step-by-step instructions for everything—from picking donors to storing blood safely and handling any side effects.

Digital registries and real-time tracking of available blood A big highlight is the upcoming National Veterinary Blood Bank Network.

This means digital registries, real-time tracking of available blood, and using "One Health" ideas to help prevent diseases spreading between animals and humans.

Until now, most animal transfusions were rushed emergencies without clear rules—this changes that.