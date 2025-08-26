Fake paneer sold in Mumbai ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Health risks and legal action

This fake paneer was made from milk powder, palm oil, and chemicals—stuff that can seriously mess with your health and even cause food poisoning.

Authorities are cracking down hard ahead of festival season and urge everyone to buy paneer only from trusted places (real paneer should smell milky and feel grainy).

If you spot anything suspicious in your dairy aisle, report it to the police helpline—it helps keep everyone safer.

Strict legal action will be taken against those behind this scam.