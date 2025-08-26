Fake paneer sold in Mumbai ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi
Mumbai Police, acting on FDA instructions, just seized a massive 550kg stash of fake paneer being sold as the real deal at two Antop Hill shops—Om Cold Drink House and Shri Ganesh Dairy.
The so-called "paneer" was actually a cheap cheese substitute, breaking FSSAI rules that require clear labeling for non-dairy products.
Health risks and legal action
This fake paneer was made from milk powder, palm oil, and chemicals—stuff that can seriously mess with your health and even cause food poisoning.
Authorities are cracking down hard ahead of festival season and urge everyone to buy paneer only from trusted places (real paneer should smell milky and feel grainy).
If you spot anything suspicious in your dairy aisle, report it to the police helpline—it helps keep everyone safer.
Strict legal action will be taken against those behind this scam.