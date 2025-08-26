Next Article
Thamarassery Ghat road blocked due to landslide, no injuries reported
A landslide on Tuesday evening blocked Thamarassery Ghat Road—an essential route between Kozhikode and Wayanad—after mud, rocks, and trees crashed down at the ninth hairpin bend.
Luckily, no one was hurt, but officials warn the area is still risky due to possible rock falls.
Traffic through the pass is now banned while police and fire crews handle the situation.
Volunteers are helping reroute vehicles at Adivaram and Lakkidi to keep things moving.
Travelers are being asked to use alternate routes like Kuttiady or Nadukani until it's safe again—so check updates before heading out.