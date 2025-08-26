Explainer: Why Chandigarh tops India's education spending chart

Education costs vary a lot based on where you live and which school you attend. Government schools are far more affordable at ₹2,863 per student, while non-government schools average ₹25,002—and urban private schools are even pricier at ₹31,782.

Course fees and private coaching add to costs

Most non-government school students pay course fees (averaging ₹7,111 across all schools), plus extras like books and transport.

Private coaching is also common: 27% of students take it, especially in cities where families spend about one and a half times as much as rural households.

All these costs can make education feel like a heavy lift for many families.