Explainer: Why Chandigarh tops India's education spending chart
Chandigarh spends the most on education in India, with an average of ₹49,711 per student each year, says a recent government survey.
That's nearly double what Haryana spends and about four times the national average—making it a standout for investment in students.
Government schools are much cheaper
Education costs vary a lot based on where you live and which school you attend.
Government schools are far more affordable at ₹2,863 per student, while non-government schools average ₹25,002—and urban private schools are even pricier at ₹31,782.
Course fees and private coaching add to costs
Most non-government school students pay course fees (averaging ₹7,111 across all schools), plus extras like books and transport.
Private coaching is also common: 27% of students take it, especially in cities where families spend about one and a half times as much as rural households.
All these costs can make education feel like a heavy lift for many families.