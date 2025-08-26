'Gaddaron ko goli maro': Hindutva protesters disrupt panel on Assam
A panel in Delhi discussing Assam's eviction and detention of Muslim families was interrupted by around 30 Hindutva protesters chanting slogans like "Jai Shri Ram," "Vande Mataram," "ghuspethiyon desh chhodo," and "desh ke gaddaron ko goli maro."
Activists Harsh Mander and Syeda Hameed highlighted how recent demolition drives in Assam's Goalpara and Kamrup districts have impacted local communities.
Who belongs in today's Assam
Many Muslim families have lost their homes and are now living in makeshift shelters without basic services during the monsoon.
Rights groups warn these forced evictions break legal and humanitarian norms, leaving minorities even more vulnerable.
Supporters say the moves protect Assam's identity, but incidents like this show just how divided opinions are over who belongs—and what justice really looks like—in today's Assam.