Man killed over girlfriend's Instagram chat in Maharashtra
In Palghar, Maharashtra, a 24-year-old named Pratik Prasad Waghe was killed after a dispute over Instagram messages.
On Sunday night, Waghe was lured to Moregaon Lake in Nalasopara (East) by seven people—including Bhushan Patil, whose girlfriend allegedly received messages from Waghe.
The group attacked him and filmed the assault.
Accused charged with murder, criminal conspiracy
Waghe was hospitalized but sadly succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning.
Police have arrested all seven accused and charged them with murder and criminal conspiracy.
After the video of the attack went viral, there was unrest locally, so police increased security in the area.
Investigators are now working to clarify each person's role and piece together exactly what happened.