Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul set to take Yo-Yo Test: Report

India's incumbent ODI captain Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul are set to take the Yo-Yo Test in the last week of August. As per RevSportz, the test will be conducted at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on August 30-31. The date for former captain Virat Kohli's fitness test is yet to be announced. This comes as part of their preparations for the upcoming ODI series against Australia later this year.

Comeback strategy Rohit set for ODI return Rohit, who has been out of action since the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), is focusing on his fitness for a possible return. As reported earlier, he is likely to play in India A's ODIs against Australia A in Kanpur on September 30, October 3, and October 5. These matches will be his warm-up before leading India in a three-match ODI series against Australia Down Under from October 19.

Test preparation Rahul's fitness test ahead of busy schedule Like Rohit, star batter Rahul will also take the Yo-Yo Test in Bengaluru. He is looking to prove his fitness ahead of a busy schedule. Rahul was pivotal to India's success on the recently concluded England tour. He bolstered India with his fine starts alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rahul is also a key middle-order batter in India's ODI side.