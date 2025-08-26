US Open 2025: Iga Swiatek begins campaign with straight-set win

Six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek reached the 2025 US Open second round after beating Emiliana Arango. The Polish star claimed a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 win in the women's singles opening round at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Swiatek, the second seed, continues her unbeaten run in the opening round of US Open. She won the 2022 edition. Here are the key stats.

Stats A look at match stats Swiatek won a total of 54 points and 26 winners throughout the match. She sealed the first set in just 26 minutes. The Polish had a win percentage of 88 and 56 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted four of her six break points. Notably, Swiatek had more unforced errors (14) than Arango (9). The former registered three double-faults.

Form Successive titles for Swiatek Swiatek is coming off a successful campaign at the Cincinnati Open. She clinched her maiden title, defeating seventh seed Jasmine Paolini in straight sets. The win marked Swiatek's 11th WTA 1000 title and 24th overall. Last month, she won Wimbledon after thrashing Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in the final. Notably, Swiatek is 101-20 at Grand Slams in women's singles.

US Open Phenomenal record at US Open As mentioned, Swiatek is yet to lose the opening round at the US Open. She finished as the quarter-finalist last year. The world number two currently has a win-loss record of 21-5 at the hard-court Slam. Notably, Swiatek won the 2022 US Open after beating Ons Jabeur in the final. She won 6-2, 7-6 (5) to claim her third major honor.