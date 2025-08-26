Google Gemini is now a pro at editing your images

Google has introduced a new image editing model, developed by Google DeepMind, for Gemini users. The innovative tool allows users to edit photos while keeping the subject's likeness intact across different images. The tech giant said that the feature is available for all users of Gemini and not just those with Pro or Ultra subscriptions.

Enhanced editing Major improvement over previous photo editing tools The new model from Google DeepMind comes as a major improvement over previous photo editing tools. Earlier, users could edit photos to change backgrounds or add AI-generated accessories like hats and scarves. However, these edits often resulted in inconsistencies. With the new model, Gemini can take a photo and make specific changes as per user instructions.

Versatile features A look at the new editing options The new model offers a range of editing options. You can use it to combine two images, change elements in an image, or place the subject in a different location or time period altogether. The tech giant demonstrated these capabilities with examples like giving yourself a costume or location change, blending photos together, and multi-turn editing for continuous changes to a single image.