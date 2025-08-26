Next Article
UP floods: Over 33,000 cattle rescued, authorities set up camps
Nonstop rain has flooded over 700 villages across Uttar Pradesh, hitting 22 districts.
While the flooding has caused significant disruption, landslides and damage to roads and bridges were reported in the Himalayan region.
With so many people affected, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for urgent action to keep everyone safe—including livestock.
More than 2.5 lakh people are dealing with the floods in 768 villages.
Relief teams have set up 278 camps, sent out 550 boats for rescue and supplies, and are caring for over 33,000 cattle.
Authorities have also set up more than a thousand flood posts to monitor the situation closely in areas including Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Kanpur.