UP floods: Over 33,000 cattle rescued, authorities set up camps

More than 2.5 lakh people are dealing with the floods in 768 villages.

Relief teams have set up 278 camps, sent out 550 boats for rescue and supplies, and are caring for over 33,000 cattle.

Authorities have also set up more than a thousand flood posts to monitor the situation closely in areas including Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Kanpur.