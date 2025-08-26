Next Article
Patiala: Stray dog seen with severed head of infant
On Tuesday evening, people at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala spotted a stray dog carrying the severed head of an unidentified baby near one of the wards.
The incident quickly raised questions about hospital safety and how stray animals are getting inside.
Investigation ordered into shocking incident
Hospital staff confirmed that no babies are missing from any ward, and all infant deaths are recorded with families informed.
The remains have been sent for forensic tests, and Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh has ordered a full investigation.
Rajindra Hospital says they're working closely with police to figure out how this could have happened.
The incident has also raised growing concerns about security and sanitation on hospital grounds.