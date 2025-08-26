Next Article
Activist Manoj Jarange gets police nod for Mumbai march
Activist Manoj Jarange has been told he will receive permission from Jalna police to lead a 380km protest march to Mumbai, starting August 27.
He's marching with one clear demand—reservation for the Maratha community—and plans to go on a hunger strike once he reaches Mumbai.
Jarange to be joined by 10,000 supporters
About 10,000 supporters are set to walk alongside Jarange, showing strong backing even as the Ganesh festival approaches.
While the BJP-led government tried to convince him to postpone, Jarange is sticking with his plan, and local police have stated that permission will be granted.