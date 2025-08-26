Mumbai to soon get bike taxis: All you need know
Mumbai is gearing up to launch bike taxis, promising faster and more affordable travel for everyone zipping around the city.
The state transport department is currently reviewing applications from companies that have submitted the required documentation, including commercial licenses and police verification, as part of the approval process.
If all goes well, these services will roll out soon across the whole Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
Rules for operators and drivers
The government has set clear rules: drivers need a commercial license, a Public Service Badge, and must pass police verification.
Each operator must have at least 50 electric bikes and provide emergency contacts plus feedback options for riders.
There are also special steps to make things safer for women, including female rider partitions—so safety and convenience are both in focus as Mumbai gets ready for this new ride option.