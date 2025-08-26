Mumbai to soon get bike taxis: All you need know India Aug 26, 2025

Mumbai is gearing up to launch bike taxis, promising faster and more affordable travel for everyone zipping around the city.

The state transport department is currently reviewing applications from companies that have submitted the required documentation, including commercial licenses and police verification, as part of the approval process.

If all goes well, these services will roll out soon across the whole Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).