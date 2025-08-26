Assam's eviction drive: 2nd phase displaces nearly 230 families
Assam just finished the second phase of its eviction drive in Rengma Reserve Forest, Golaghat district, clearing out 26 hectares of encroached land and removing nearly 230 families as of August 18, 2024.
The move is part of a bigger push to reclaim protected forests—earlier this month, the first phase displaced about 1,500 families and cleared around 9,000 bighas (~1,214 hectares).
Since early this year, over 1.29 lakh bighas have been reclaimed across Assam.
Why it matters
This story matters because it shows how environmental action can collide with people's lives.
Many families say they were indigenous settlers who got caught up in the eviction and are feeling distressed.
While the government says it's restoring forests and followed court rules by giving notices beforehand, there's growing pressure to balance protecting nature with treating communities fairly.