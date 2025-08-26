Assam's eviction drive: 2nd phase displaces nearly 230 families India Aug 26, 2025

Assam just finished the second phase of its eviction drive in Rengma Reserve Forest, Golaghat district, clearing out 26 hectares of encroached land and removing nearly 230 families as of August 18, 2024.

The move is part of a bigger push to reclaim protected forests—earlier this month, the first phase displaced about 1,500 families and cleared around 9,000 bighas (~1,214 hectares).

Since early this year, over 1.29 lakh bighas have been reclaimed across Assam.