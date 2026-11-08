Ganga flows again in Haridwar after 18-day Ganga bandi maintenance
India
After an 18-day pause for cleaning and repairs, the Ganga River is flowing again in Haridwar.
This annual maintenance, called Ganga Bandi, started after Dussehra and meant major ghats like Har Ki Pauri were temporarily dry.
With the work done, water is back just in time for the city's busy season.
Haridwar readies ghats for Ardh Kumbh
While the river was on hold, workers built 3.25km of new ghats across 10 ghats and fixed up 34 existing ones to get ready for the huge crowds expected at the 2027 Ardh Kumbh Mela.
Officials say final touches, like beautification, will wrap up by November 30, so everything's set for visitors and ritual bathers next year.