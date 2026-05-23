Ghaziabad schools close Saturday as extreme heat forces early break
India
Starting Saturday, all schools in Ghaziabad are shutting down because of the extreme heat.
No in-person classes will happen, though online lessons might continue if needed.
Exams will still go ahead as planned, so summer break is kicking off early for most students.
Ghaziabad parents, activists fault late closure
Many parents and activists were frustrated by the late decision, saying warnings about the heat came days ago.
Vivek Tyagi from the Indian Parents's Association urged officials to stick to the closure order, while social activist Deepanshu Mittal pointed out even adults are struggling with temperatures soaring up to 45 Celsius through at least May 27.