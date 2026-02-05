Global trust in India's stability rising: PM in Parliament

US-India trade deal

Announced after a call between Modi and President Trump, this deal cuts US tariffs on about 60% of Indian exports—think clothes, leather goods, jewelry—from 50% down to 18%.

The US also dropped a separate punitive tariff that had been tied to India's purchases of Russian oil.

The opposition is questioning details around India's big oil buys from Russia, but Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says it'll help Indian manufacturers and small businesses.