Goa can now detain people under NSA without charges India Nov 07, 2025

Goa is stepping up its fight against organized crime and gang clashes.

The state just gave district magistrates the power to detain people under the National Security Act (NSA) for up to 12 months—even without formal charges—hoping this will help keep public order.

This move, announced recently, comes after police said regular laws weren't enough to control recent violence.