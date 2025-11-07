Next Article
Goa can now detain people under NSA without charges
India
Goa is stepping up its fight against organized crime and gang clashes.
The state just gave district magistrates the power to detain people under the National Security Act (NSA) for up to 12 months—even without formal charges—hoping this will help keep public order.
This move, announced recently, comes after police said regular laws weren't enough to control recent violence.
Move comes after recent spike in violence
The crackdown follows a string of worrying incidents, like the attack on activist Rama Kankonkar in September and a clash between rival groups outside Panaji police station in October.
By using the NSA, Goa's government aims to send a clear message: they're serious about keeping the state safe for everyone, locals and tourists alike.