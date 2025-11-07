Haryana: Student killed, 5 injured as bus runs over them

Driver, conductor detained; Transport Minister orders investigation

The bus driver and conductor have been detained for questioning. The injured students are being treated at a local hospital.

Following protests about unsafe and overcrowded busses—especially with nearly 300 students relying on this route daily—the Transport Minister ordered an investigation, while former minister Kanwar Pal said more local busses would be operated on various routes.

The driver has also been suspended as officials look into possible negligence.