Haryana: Student killed, 5 injured as bus runs over them
Aarti Kumari, a 20-year-old student, lost her life and five others were injured at Yamunanagar's Pratap Nagar bus stand when a Haryana Roadways bus arrived late, and according to a student witness, the driver suddenly accelerated as students tried to board.
Several fell under the rear wheels in the rush, leading to outrage among students and parents.
Driver, conductor detained; Transport Minister orders investigation
The bus driver and conductor have been detained for questioning. The injured students are being treated at a local hospital.
Following protests about unsafe and overcrowded busses—especially with nearly 300 students relying on this route daily—the Transport Minister ordered an investigation, while former minister Kanwar Pal said more local busses would be operated on various routes.
The driver has also been suspended as officials look into possible negligence.